Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Shares of MMC opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.67 and a 12-month high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

