Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $13.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.19. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

