Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Down 4.3%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $232.23 and last traded at $232.23. 2,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 321,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Masimo by 23.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 251.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

