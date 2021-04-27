MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $103.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

