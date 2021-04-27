Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Bank OZK

Bank OZK raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $389.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $259.51 and a one year high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

