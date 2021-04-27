Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $818.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $764.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

