Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $494.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

