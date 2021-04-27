Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

