Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $471.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.56. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

