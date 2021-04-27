Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

