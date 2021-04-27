McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.5% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

