McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average is $217.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

