MCO Market Capitalization Reaches $531.46 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. MCO has a total market cap of $531.46 million and $3.91 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO coin can now be bought for $33.65 or 0.00061514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MCO has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00786357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00097097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.25 or 0.08076871 BTC.

MCO Coin Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. MCO’s official website is crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars.

