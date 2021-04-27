MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Given Buy Rating at Williams Capital

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Williams Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of MDU opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

