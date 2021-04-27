MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,452,390 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79.

About MediaZest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

