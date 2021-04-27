Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,876 shares of company stock worth $23,013,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.