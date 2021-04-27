Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Down to $194.30

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.30, but opened at $173.25. Medpace shares last traded at $171.77, with a volume of 2,269 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,919,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,876 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,238. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

