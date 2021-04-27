Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 29.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $270,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.97. 27,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,917. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $131.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

