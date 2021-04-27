Megacoin Price Hits $0.0187 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $738,402.79 and $32.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.34 or 0.00473386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,471,328 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

