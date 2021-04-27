Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Melcor REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Melcor REIT has a 1 year low of C$21.80 and a 1 year high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.39). The firm had revenue of C$18.74 million during the quarter.

