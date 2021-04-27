Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

