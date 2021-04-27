Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 311,721 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 84,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBSB opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBSB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

