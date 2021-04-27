Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. 422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,740. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

