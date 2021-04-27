Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Mesa Laboratories worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $194,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,028. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $260.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.81 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

