Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $13.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESO. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of MESO opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mesoblast has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

