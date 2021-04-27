MetaHash (MHC) Trading 23.5% Lower This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $92.49 million and approximately $525,290.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,684,075,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,577,119 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

