Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBNKF shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.19.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

