MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

NYSE MTG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 6,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 187.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

