Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 118,995 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $192,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.30. 359,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,638,500. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

