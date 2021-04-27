Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

