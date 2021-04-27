Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

