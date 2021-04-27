MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.19. 8,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,395. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average is $155.49.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.36.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.