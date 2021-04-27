MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.66-$3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.76 million.

MKSI stock opened at $190.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.10.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

