Modefi (MOD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and $1.01 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00005159 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.52 or 0.00788777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00097072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.27 or 0.08090266 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

