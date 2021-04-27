Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Position Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,946 shares during the quarter. Model N accounts for 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Model N worth $147,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $31,610,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,360. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,945.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $972,559 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

