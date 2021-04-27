Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,017,457.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $685,350.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $670,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,721. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of -113.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.