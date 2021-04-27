Moncler’s (MONRY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRY opened at $62.25 on Friday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

