Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MONY traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264.60 ($3.46). The stock had a trading volume of 986,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.