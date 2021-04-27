Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Monro worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNRO opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.