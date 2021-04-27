MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $18.62 million and approximately $117,585.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.30 or 0.00470379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars.

