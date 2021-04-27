Morgan Stanley Boosts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $152.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of SRE opened at $136.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

