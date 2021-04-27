Morgan Stanley Buys 42,470 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bruker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of BRKR opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $70.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.