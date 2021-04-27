Morgan Stanley Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 147.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

