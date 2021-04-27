Morgan Stanley Has $7.23 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 257,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

MHN opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

