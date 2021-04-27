Morgan Stanley Raises SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $14.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

