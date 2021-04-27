Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $380.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $498.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,454.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

