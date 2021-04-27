Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metso Outotec Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

