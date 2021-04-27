MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $453.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.71.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $487.00. 470,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,081. MSCI has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $490.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.47 and a 200 day moving average of $415.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

