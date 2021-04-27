MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,081. MSCI has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $490.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

