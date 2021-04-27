Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

